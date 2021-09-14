The Waseca Bluejay girls tennis team hosted the Worthington Trojans Monday night but fell to the Trojans 5-2.
Junior Sarah Robbins earned a win in the number two singles match 2-0 (6-3, 6-3), and the number two doubles team of freshman Addie Pfeifer and Mia Kanewischer picked up the second victory 2-0 (6-1, 6-0).
With the loss, the Bluejays are now 2-8 on the season. Waseca returns to the courts Tuesday, Sept. 14 as it hosts the Fairmont Cardinals.
Waseca — 2, Worthington — 5
Singles:
#1 Singles: Marah Darling (12), Worthington def. CeCe Huttemier (11) 6-3, 7-5
#2 Singles: Sarah Robbins (11), Waseca def. Ivy Jenson (11) 6-3, 6-4
#3 Singles: Kessey Aljets (12) Worthington def. Nicola DeJager (12), 6-4, 7-5
#4 Singles: Bailey Newman (12), Worthington def. Takya Schoenrock (9), 6-4, 6-2
Doubles:
#1 Doubles: Taya Oberloh (11)/Brooke Nordseth (11), Worthington def. Miranda Breck (11)/Jaidence Medina (12), 6-4, 6-3
#2 Doubles: Addie Pfeifer (9)/Mia Kanewischer (9), Waseca def. Calah Riley (12)/Madison Schaffer (12), 6-1, 6-0
#3 Doubles: Taylor Nordseth (11)/Hannah McNab (9), Worthington def. Sarah Haley (10)/Addie Bomsta (10), 7-5, 6-2