The Waseca volleyball team finished up a successful season with a 15-10 record but are also boasting some recent individual accomplishments.
Seniors Rachel Breck and Lexi Herman both made the Big South All-Conference East division roster along with junior Megan Nelson who led the team in assists all year long. Bluejay Breanna Conway was listed as a honorable mention as well.
Herman finished her senior season with 22 aces, 250 kills, 665 blocks and 175 digs.
"Lexi was our go to player when we needed a big play to happen. Her power in the front row was a force to be reckoned with, as she led the team in kills and was very dependable. She was asked to play a different position this season and she did an excellent job," coach Jolene Hauger said.
Nelson finished her junior season with 46 aces, 30 kills, 197 digs and 562 assists. Conway finished her senior year with 141 kills, 23 blocks, eight aces and 86 digs.
"Megan led our offense and continually impressed me with her overall hustle and effort. She is a smart player who knows how to find her big hitters and has a wicked serve. She had an obvious excitement for the game and is a lot of fun to watch on the court," Hauger said. "Bre came out with a bang in her final season with the Bluejays. She transitioned to outside hitter after being on hte right side the past two years. She came in clutch during multiple games and knew how to take control."
Rachel Breck participated on National Signing day Wednesday as she committed to play at Iowa Lakes community college. Other players on the East division include players from St. Peter, New Ulm, St. James Area, Fairmont and Blue Earth Area.
"Rachel was our leader on and off the court who led the team by example. She was definitely an impact player who made her presence known n hte front row and back row. Her excitement and energy she brought to every match was contagious. She had a phenomenal senior season and was our most consistent performer on the team," Hauger said.