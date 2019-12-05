It was a nail biter loss for the Bluejays girls basketball team Tuesday evening as they lost on the road 64-59 to a tough Rochester Lourdes team.
"Overall, there were many positives about our game with Lourdes. Playing this game will immediately make us a better team," coach Joan Conway said.
"We displayed some resiliency coming back from multiple deficits throughout the game. In the end, we were disappointed to have the lead in the second half and not be able to finish it out. We will learn from this game and continue to get better."
Gus Boyer led the Bluejays in points with 24 and seven rebounds while Rachel Breck followed up with 14 and nine rebounds. Hannah Potter had a solid night as well as she posted 12 points along with six rebounds.
Rochester Lourdes star Alyssa Ustby, who has signed with the University of North Carolina, scored 28 points and had 11 rebounds in the team's win. Caroline Adamson recorded 12 points along with five rebounds. Sydney Elliot chipped in 11 points and Vivica Bretton had six rebounds in the win over the Bluejays.