New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva kept things close in the first half Tuesday against Class A No. 5-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in New Richland but a slow start in the second half helped the Buccaneers secure a 78-53 win.
The Panthers (3-15, 1-8 Gopher) trailed 30-25 at the break but WEM went on a 19-4 run to push the lead to 20. NRHEG got it back to a 13-point deficit for a bit but the Buccaneers (16-1, 8-0 Gopher) hit some timely 3-pointers to extend the lead.
“I thought we should have had the lead at halftime as we turned the ball over 11 times and missed some good looks around the hoop that I thought we should have made,” Panthers head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “This was a much better first half than we played the first time against them and struggled with their press.”
Lonnie Wilson led NRHEG with 26 points. Porter Peterson chipped in 11 points.
Domanick Paulson led WEM with 31 points. Grant McBroom scored 15 and Cole Kokoschke had 14.
The Panthers face Blooming Prairie Friday in New Richland.