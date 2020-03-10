Blue Earth Area wanted to stretch out possessions Monday against Waseca in the 2AA south subsection championship at Bresnan Arena at Minnesota State University, Mankato and the Bluejays complied, they just rarely let the Buccaneers score.
No. 2-ranked and top-seeded Waseca (25-5) limited second-seeded Blue Earth to just four field goals in the second half in a 56-36 victory to put the Bluejays into the Section 2AA title game Friday at Bresnan Arena against Jordan, the No. 2 seed from the north subsection.
“Blue Earth did some really good things,” Waseca head coach Seth Anderson said. “I think they knew running up and down and having lots of possessions wasn’t going to be a good strategy. They did a great job spreading the floor and everytime they caught us falling slip or every time they made a penetration and kicked it out, they made all the open shots early on.”
The Bluejays led 34-24 at halftime but held the Buccaneers (14-11) to just 12 second-half points. Waseca started to put the game away early in the second half with a 15-0 run that increased the lead to 22 at one point.
Ryan Dufault led the Bluejays with 27 points while Andrew Morgan finished with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Kyreese Willingham added eight points, five assists and five rebounds.
“I thought we did a good job of being patient and making them come to us once we got a lead,” Anderson said. “We didn’t chase or gamble or get out of position a lot in the second half. If you’re patient long enough and in the right position, a lot of times it’ll lead to turnovers. We eventually got some which led to layups and kind of helped us go on a few runs.”
That patience made up for a lackluster 3-point shooting night where Waseca finished 2 of 12 on 3-point attempts. The Bluejays finished 21-for-43 from the field for 48 percent.
Waseca forced six turnovers during that 15-0 run in the second half and Blue Earth went nearly 12 minutes without a field goal.
Cameron Anderson led the Buccaneers with 10 points while Sam Keister and Caelan Sanders each had seven points.
The Hubmen defeated top-seeded Minnesota Valley Lutheran in the earlier game 91-67 with Minnesota State University, Mankato football recruit Ryan Samuelson scoring 40 points behind eight 3-pointers.
“Samuelson’s an unbelievable player,” Anderson said. “Anytime you have a player like him you’re going to have a chance to win. Jordan shot the ball extremely well. Anybody who shoots the ball that well is going to win a playoff game. Hopefully, we can do a good job of making sure we contain that a little bit and make sure we stay out on shooters and at the same time making sure we’re not giving up gaps because they’re going to get to the rim, too.”