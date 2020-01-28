After snapping a three-game skid Monday against Bethlehem Academy, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton kept things rolling Tuesday with a 66-56 win over Cleveland in Cleveland.
The Bulldogs (8-10, 4-4 Valley) got 25 points from Cole Gunderson, who helped engineer a second-half comeback. Gunderson hit four 3-pointers and knocked down nine of his 10 free throw attempts as JWP erased a 14-point halftime deficit.
The Bulldogs rallied back in the second half behind a better defensive effort and improved shooting to grab the lead midway through the second half. Being in the bonus with 11 minutes to go in the game also helped as JWP went 20 of 25 on free throws.
“We had the open shots in the first half, we just didn’t knock them down,” Bulldogs head coach Nick James said. “We started being a little more aggressive on offense.”
Kobe Weimert added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Ben Schrom finished with 12 points and eighth-grader Landon Dimler led the team with 14 rebounds to go with eight points.
JWP shot 40 percent from the field, going 11-for-21 on 2-point attempts.
The Bulldogs face Medford Thursday in Janesville.