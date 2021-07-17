To say that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for everybody would be an extreme understatement. In addition to the obvious health impact it had on communities around the world, the pandemic also effected the financial situations of big businesses, individuals and everywhere in between. Many longstanding institutions were impacted beyond repair and were forced to shutter their doors, regardless of their tangibility.
One such institution that was impacted in the community was the Waseca Youth Baseball Association. The WYBA has undergone a significant amount of change in personnel since the beginning of the pandemic over one year ago. Many board members left their posts for a variety of reasons, which left the WYBA scrambling this spring to redevelop the board in time for the summer season.
As such, the board is looking to restore the WYBA so that next summer's baseball season can run more smoothly. The association currently consists of nine board members, including Association President Tony Klinger as well as local baseball staple Tink Larson.
"With all the contacts he's got and the knowledge of how to run that program, it's without question an asset to have him onboard to help us with everything," board member Mike Kahnke said of Larson.
The various teams of the WYBA, which ranged from 10U to the VFW level in years past, are the next step for young athletes who are looking to progress beyond Community Ed ball. For next summer, the WYBA is looking to develop a 9U team to help kids make the transition from Community Ed to live baseball.
However, running the WYBA can be challenging and involves quite a bit more than simply scheduling and playing games.
"There's the behind the scenes stuff like being in contact with guys like [Brad Dushaw] at the city and having the fields ready and up to par," Kahnke said.
Additionally, though local businesses and the VFW are key contributors, the financial aspects of running the association can provide roadblocks. The WYBA offsets some of the expenses required to keep the association viable by applying for grants, such as the Minnesota Twins Community Fund which supplied new equipment to be handed out to youth athletes in need, however, increased funding will further help operations. (The WYBA will be hosting a pancake breakfast next February in which paperwork will be available for parents and guardians to sign their children up for the appropriate youth baseball team with the aim of combating the decreased number of participants from previous years.)
The WYBA has also experienced a shortage of coaches in the past and are looking to the community to add more.
"There's guys and gals [in our community] who have baseball and softball experience and we need those people out helping coach," board member Brad Dushaw said. "Our seasons are not an all summer thing. Late-May to mid-July. We're not going all the way until the school year [begins]."
Although youth sports sometimes get a bad rap for placing winning and performance on a higher pedestal than development and health, the WYBA says that it's primary goal is to make sure that their kids have fun, particularly at the lower levels.
"I look at it, from 11U [down], it's less about winning and more about getting better. Enjoying and having fun, number one, and teaching the kids the right way to play the game," Kahnke said.
If interested in assisting the WYBA with coaching or in any other way, please contact them at wasecabaseball@gmail.com.