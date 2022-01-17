Over a three-game stretch, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs recorded a 1-2 record after falling 56-49 to the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers, then bouncing back with a 55-45 win over the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals and most recently falling 71-29 to the Maple River Eagles.
The Bulldogs went toe-to-toe with WEM throughout the first half and trailed in a one-possession game at 29-28 going into halftime. The Buccaneers got a couple more of their shots to fall and built a small cushion.
Sophomore guard Landon Dimler led the way with a game-high 22 points with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block. Fellow sophomore guard Memphis James scored in double figures with 11 points.
Things went a little better in their win over Bethlehem Academy after the Bulldogs managed lead 30-15 heading into the second half.
The Cardinals doubled their offensive output, but JWP was able to fall back on the the 15-point cushion it had heading into the half.
Dimler and James led the way with Dimler’s near-triple-double after recording 22 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block. James also had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Cole Schlueter added six points, five rebounds and two steals, Austin Westphal had four points, one rebound and one steal, Kaden Johnson had two points and two rebounds, Ryan Kronbach had two points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal and Cody Quast had four rebounds and one steal.
The Bulldogs rounded things out with a tough loss to Maple River (10-1, 5-0 Gopher Conference). The Eagles pulled ahead and never looked back en route to JWP’s 42-point loss.
Dimler continued his scoring streak and recorded half of the Bulldogs points with his team-high 22-point outing.
Now JWP goes on a four-game home stretch against Medford, Blooming Prairie, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and LeRoy-Ostrander.