After finding their first win of the season against Jordan on Saturday, the Bluejays were unable to make it back-to-back wins, taking a 3-1 defeat to Mankato East Monday night.
Waseca fell into a hole during the first half, letting in three goals before halftime and couldn’t manage to climb back out of the hole, despite some good chances toward the end.
“We have a young, inexperienced squad, and they’re kind of growing into varsity competition,” said Waseca head coach Terry Nafe. “Games like this, the effort they put in, makes me proud about their growth.”
Things started off on the wrong foot for the Bluejays, as 10 minutes into the game Mankato East went on the attack and a crossed ball found Mohamed Yusuf, who snuck the ball in the net to give the Cougars the first lead of the game.
Things were starting to look up for Waseca following East’s goal, as seven minutes later, senior forward Victor Feeley headed a ball past the Cougars goalkeeper to tie the game.
“Zach [Hulscher] has a good throw and basically we got to get that long ball in, and I got to try to get a head on it,” Feeley said.
The big momentum swing of the game came with just under 15 minutes left in the first half. Mankato East played a ball through the air in the Bluejays' half, and it was a possession battle, as players on both sides jumped for the ball.
Directly after contact was made, the ref blew his whistle and called a handball, resulting in a penalty kick for Mankato East, despite argument from Waseca’s side.
Bol Bayak lined up for the penalty kick and beat Bluejay goalkeeper Logan Heyer on the right side to give Mankato East the lead and all of the momentum.
The Cougars capitalized on another attack with just under five minutes remaining in the half with a shot that rocketed straight down off the crossbar and was ruled in by the referees after some confusion on the field.
The Bluejays knew they needed some momentum and some goals on their side in the second half, but the first 20 minutes were dedicated to stopping Mankato East, which dominated ball possession to start the half.
“I feel like we performed better than we thought we were going to do against this team,” Feeley said. “We thought they were going to be about the second best team we play this year, and I think we performed and did our jobs.”
Despite being up two scores, the Cougars attack worked relentlessly for more golden opportunities, which they just missed out on. East missed an open net after a save from Meyers and was unable to finish off a good cross.
Once the Bluejays started getting ball possession, they made some good runs and got some good chances toward the end of the game.
Waseca had three free kick opportunities with under 20 minutes left in the game, two of which came in the final three minutes. However, each kick either ended up with the ball just missing the goal or Mankato East’s goalkeeper making a save.
Despite these late game chances in “do-or-die time,” Waseca couldn’t find the goals it needed to climb out of the hole it was in.
“It was right down to the last 10 seconds they were battling to try to go get that second goal, and that’s good,” Nafe said. “I really like to see that. I think that’ll give them a little confidence going forward, especially since we have some tough opponents this week.”
The Bluejays have a few days off before they return home Thursday to host Worthington at 6:30 p.m.