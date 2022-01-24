...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers improved to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in Gopher Conference after hosting and defeating the Randolph Rockets 67-60.
According to NRHEG boys head coach Isaiah Lundberg, the Panthers led by as many as 10 points in the opening stages before Randolph went on a 13-0 run to take the lead. NRHEG pulled back ahead with a small run at the end of the half.
They extended the lead in the second half, but the Rockets knocked down some shots beyond the arc to pull it within six points. Porter Peterson, Charlie Nissen and Jack Olson made some big free throws to help seal the win.
Senior forward Tyrone Wilson led the Panthers in scoring with 24 points. Peterson had 19 points, Jack Olson had 10 points, Nissen had eight points and Sam Olson had six points.
“It was a fun game for the guys to have a close game like this and beat a good team and I am proud of how they played,” Lundberg said.
Girls Basketball: NRHEG 71, Randolph 63
The NRHEG girls improved to 12-4 overall and 8-1 in conference play with their 71-63 road win over Randolph for their second consecutive victory.
Shots were falling for a NRHEG team that combined for 13 3-pointers and recorded 44 of its 71 points in the first half.
Sophomore guard Faith Nielsen and senior guard Sophie Stork led the way in scoring with Nielsen’s team-high 26 points and three rebounds and Stork’s 18 points and six rebounds.
Erin Jacobson recorded 13 points and nine rebounds, Sidney Schultz had nine points and six rebounds, Preslie Nielsen had three points and two rebounds, Madison Murray had two points, Hallie Schultz had six rebounds and Andrea Briggs had one rebound.