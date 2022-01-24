...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
O’Brien, Rodriguez strike gold at Hutchinson Invite
The Waseca Bluejays were one of 14 different teams that crammed into Hutchinson High School for the Hutchinson Invite. The highlights of Waseca’s day came at the 152-pound and the 160-pound weight class, where juniors Oliver O’Brien (152) and Christian Rodriguez (160) took first place.
O’Brien started his run off by receiving a first-round bye, which put him up against Becker’s Mason Doucette in the quarterfinals. After earning a fall in two minutes, 40 seconds, O’Brien moved onto Minneota’s Zack Fier in the semifinals.
He grinded out a 6-3 decision to advance to the 152 finals, where matched up against Braeden Erickson of Willmar. O’Brien ultimately picked up an 11-7 decision to claim the gold medal.
Rodriguez was in the same boat to kick things off with a first round bye pushing him into the quarterfinals. There, he shutout Becker’s Isaac Regel in a 4-0 decision to advance to the semifinals.
In one of the closest matches of the day, Rodriguez prevailed in a 2-1 decision over Willmar’s Jonas Anez to move onto the finals.
Much like the semifinals, one point decided the victory as he claimed first place behind a 5-4 decision over Adam Jurek of Becker.
Other highlights for Waseca included Payton Garza’s third place finish in the 182 pound bracket. Following a first round bye, he lost to eventual runner up Jonah Blakstad (Watertown-Mayer) in an 8-4 decision.
In the consolation bracket, Garza pinned AJ Haas (Marshall) in 43 seconds, pinned Asher Malek (Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta) in 3:34, won in a 5-1 decision over Will Diana (Eden Prairie) and pinned Riley Gill (Hutchinson) in 1:58 to claim bronze.
Other top finishes included Kaeden Johnson (145) and Matthew Veroeven (195) both earning fifth place finishes and John Feeley (120) earning sixth place.