Waseca rolled to its third straight victory Friday and one step closer to the South Central Red District title after a 65-12 walloping of New Ulm at Waseca Junior Senior High.
The No. 5-ranked Bluejays (4-1, 3-0 South Central Red) rolled up 437 yards of total offensive with 417 coming on the ground.
About the only blemish of the game came on the Eagles’ first offensive possession. On a fourth-and-1 from its own 42-yard line, New Ulm running back Cole Ranweiler broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run that gave the Eagles a brief 6-0 lead.
Five plays later Waseca tied the game when quarterback Ryan Dufault found Kyreese Willingham for a 2-yard touchdown pass to tie the game. From there on out, the Bluejays scored the next eight touchdowns.
Dufault ran in from 2 yards out to put Waseca up 14-6 following a two-point conversion. Willingham rushed in from 12 yards out on the next Bluejays possession on a jet sweep to make it 22-6 following a Christian Rodriguez two-point conversion run with 50 seconds to play in the quarter. Then, Dravyn Spies intercepted a pass and returned it 56 yards to increase the lead to 30-0 with 23 seconds to play after Rodriguez converted another two-point conversion run.
“The big difference in the game was we didn’t turn the ball over and they did,” Waseca head coach Brad Wendland said. “That helps.”
The Eagles lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions in the game. Three of the turnovers came in the second quarter.
Dufault added an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter following a New Ulm fumble and Tave Ball ran in from 25 yards out following another fumble. Then Shawn Hulscher intercepted a pass to set up Willingham’s second rushing touchdown, this time from 25 yards out. Before the end of the half, Kyle Ahlschlager ran in from 11 yards out to make it 58-6 at halftime.
The Bluejays had 243 rushing yards in the first half and threw just one pass for the game. Ball finished with 88 yards rushing while Ahlschlager ran for 54 and Dufault had 53 yards.
Oliver O’Brien ended up leading Waseca in rushing with 102 yards on seven carries as he took over at quarterback later in the game.
Max Neaves added a 4 yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Bluejays in the rout.
Waseca will face Belle Plaine (0-5) Wednesday in Belle Plaine with a chance to claim the district title outright. The Tigers have gotten shut out in their last two games.