It’s become a rite of passage for future Bluejays football players and this year’s Bluejay Blitz was one of the biggest yet.
Around 58 kids attended the four-day camp at Waseca Junior Senior High to learn the fundamentals of what it takes to be a football player in Waseca.
“We’re just teaching them as many fundamentals as we can and trying to show them a good time and have them show some pride in playing football at Waseca,” Bluejays football head coach Brad Wendland said.
Each position went over fundamentals starting with stance and moved on to tackling drills or other drills.
“We’re teaching them the things they’re going to do throughout their whole high school career here in Waseca,” Wendland said.
Varsity coaches led players going into grades three through six through drills and technique work while players in older practiced later.
“The coaching staff has been doing a great job,” Wendland said. “The kids have gotten better. It’s been an outstanding camp.”
It’ll be the last football action for players in grades three through six as the Waseca Football Association has decided to follow suit with the Minnesota State High School League’s move to hold football in the spring.