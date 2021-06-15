Waseca’s Megan Nelson and Griffin Seifert began Class AA state tournament play on Tuesday at the Ridges at Sand Creek golf course in Jordan, Minnesota. Nelson teed off around 8:50 a.m. while Seifert didn’t take to the course until 1:06 p.m. The results of the opening round were posted after publication deadline.
Nelson qualified for the state meet after finishing in second place during the Section 2AA meet with a two-round score of 166, four strokes behind MaKenna Reinhardt of Le Sueur-Henderson. She converted three birdies in the final nine holes to shoot a tournament-low 78 on the meet’s second day.
Seifert took home sixth place with a 153, finishing three strokes out of second place. Athletes from Blue Earth Area claimed the top three spots. Seifert concluded his tournament with four birdies, including a chip-in on the final hole.
Both the boys and girls Class AA state tournaments conclude on Wednesday. Admission to the tournament is free and results can be tracked on the MSHSL Golf App, which can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices. While a download of the app is free, it will cost $20 to follow the scores.