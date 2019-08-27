After opening their season up with a home victory the Bluejay girls volleyball squad headed to Redwood Valley high where they lost 3-2 in a close match.
"We showed a lot of fight in the match and never game up. Exciting game. Redwood Valley just had a better night," head coach Jolene Hauger said.
Junior Megan Nelson led the team with 22 assists and Sophie Potter followed up behind her with 21 assists of her own. Rachel Breck had four blocks through five sets and Lexi Herman chipped in three as well. Eliza Harguth had 23 digs and Rachel Breck had 18 overall. Breck and Herman each had two aces apiece during Saturday's loss.
The girls will look to bounce back on Tuesday night as they host Fairmont at 7:30 p.m.