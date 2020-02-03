New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva couldn’t dig itself out of a hole Monday in a 78-51 loss to Fairmont in New Richland.
The Panthers (3-17, 1-9 Gopher) fell behind by 20 early in the second half after a slow start but got it down to 14 at one point before the Cardinals pulled away.
“Fairmont is a good team and is quite a bit bigger than us up front and I thought we did a good job with their size and limiting them to close shots and offensive rebounds,” NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “Toward the end of the first half they hit some shots, specifically 3s that built up the lead for them going into the half.”
Fairmont led 36-21 at halftime.
Kordell Schlaak led the Panthers with 10 points while Tory Christenson had eight points. Lonnie Wilson finished with seven and Blake Ihrke added six points.
Wyatt Frank led Fairmont with 20 points while Carter Bell added 13 and Zach Jorgenson finished with 12 points.
NRHEG faces Waseca Tuesday in Waseca.