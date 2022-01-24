...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Bluejays lose 4-year win streak during back-to-back losses against Jordan and St. James
The Waseca boys basketball team fell on the road in a 22-point loss to the Jordan Hubmen while the Bluejays were without the services of senior starters Elijah Breck and Carter McQuery.
Without two of their primary rotation players, the Bluejays looked to more faces to help step up and fill the gap in scoring.
Damarius Russell recorded a team-high 12 points with Parker Link backing him with 10 points. Waseca also saw scoring from Brandon Pena with nine points, Shaun Hulscher with eight points, Tyson Reger with seven points, Jack Schumacher with five points and Isaac Potter with four points.
What the Bluejays ran into the most trouble with was stopping Jordan senior guard Ashton Sivilay, who scored a game-high 34 points and accounted for close to half of its scoring.
Score: St. James Area 63, Waseca 51
It’s been over four years since the Waseca Bluejays dropped a game to a school in the Big South Conference East Division, but with Friday night’s 63-51 road loss to the St. James Area Saints, the 43-game win streak was snapped.
A major culprit in Waseca’s loss was a struggle to connect on its shots from beyond the arc, as the Bluejays shot 2-for-18 (11.1 percent) from 3-point land. The Saints also connected on two 3-pointers, but most of their damage was done inside the arc.
Senior forward Elijah Breck kept Waseca in it during the first half after scoring 13 of his eventual game-high 23 points before heading into halftime down 27-20. In addition, he also pulled down 12 rebounds for the double-double.
Another thing that didn’t help the Bluejays was St. James’ scoring depth with a 19-point, 18-point and a 14-point outing from three Saints players versus Breck with 23 points, Shaun Hulscher with 11 points and Carter McQuery with nine points.