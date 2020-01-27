Waseca posted a season-best score and saw Jordan Hofmeister win two events Monday against Martin County West/Fairmont at Waseca Intermediate School.
The Magic came away with a 131.55-128.4 victory but the Bluejays came away pleased with their mark.
“I think we’ve been running up to this,” Waseca head coach Kim Wendland said. “The girls are finally gaining more confidence and testing themselves to know the can compete with some of these teams.”
The Bluejays won the balance beam as a team with a 32.25 score. Hofmeister and Sarah Kummerfeldt each finished with 8.425s to claim victory. Hofmeister also won the uneven parallel bars with a 7.75.
“Jordan probably had her highest all-around scores she’s had,” Wendland said. “She just had an awesome night.”
Hofmeister also placed second in the vault with an 8.7 and finished third for all-around with a 33.45.
Emily Farley placed in the top three in the vault with an 8.6 and finished fifth in floor exercise with an 8.675. Kummerfeldt and Hofmeister tied for seventh in floor exercise with 8.5s.
Wendland said the Bluejays counted just one fall on the balance beam and that helped capture the event. Waseca edged MCW/F 32.25 to 31.65.
The Magic won the vault 34.8-33.975 but the Bluejays came close in the bars, falling 29.1 to 28.55. MCW/F claimed the floor exercise with a 36 while Waseca posted a 33.625.
The Bluejays travel to St. Peter Friday to face the Saints and Faribault.