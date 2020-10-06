Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton nearly picked up a home meet win Thursday at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Janesville.
The Grizzlies finished with 30 points and trailed meet champion Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial by two points.
Lauren Dimler and Kwynn Krause led WEM/JWP as they finished second and third, respectively. Daimler crossed the finish line in 22 minutes, 7 seconds to capture second while Krause trailed her slightly with a time of 22:14.
Emma Johnson delivered a sixth-place finish after turning in a time of 22:42. Ashlin Keyes and Lauren White followed her with ninth and 10th-place finishes. Keyes completed the course in 24:38 while White finished in 24:52.
The boys field had tight gaps between times and the Grizzlies couldn’t put together a solid pack of runners in a spot. WEM/JWP finished third with 62 points. Medford cruised to the win with 20 points while LCWM placed second with 47 points.
Josh Bengston led the Grizzlies with a sixth-place finish and a time of 19:56. Gavin Krause came in 10th with a time of 20:27 and Cody Culhane came in seven seconds later to place 13th.
Landon Dimler finished in 21:17 for 17th place and Memphis James took 19th with a time of 21:44.
The Gopher Conference meet takes place Saturday at River Bend Nature Center in Faribault. The Grizzlies are scheduled to run at 4 p.m.