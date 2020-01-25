Two hours before Waseca and Minnehaha Academy tipped off Saturday at Waseca High School parking already looked sparse. An hour before the tip, the gym reached capacity.
Such was the setting as the Class 3A No. 1-ranked Redhawks took the court with prized recruits like Jalen Suggs, who recently committed to Gonzaga, and 7-foot Chet Holmgren, who made a name for himself by crossing over Golden State superstar Steph Curry this past summer.
The Bluejays, ranked second in Class 2A, fresh off an appearance in last year’s Class 3A state title game welcomed the challenge but Minnehaha Academy’s depth and 3-point shooting proved too difficult to stop in an 81-46 loss.
“The hype for this game was crazy,” Waseca junior guard Ryan Dufault said. “It was probably the best atmosphere I’ve been a part of, even counting state.”
The Redhawks (11-2, 1-0 IMAC) sunk 13 3-pointers in the game as the Bluejays’ zone defense couldn’t slow down outside shooting. Holmgren, Suggs and Donovan Smith each hit four 3-pointers. Holmgren finished with a game-high 21 points while Suggs scored 16 and Smith finished with 12.
“We wanted to find a way of how could we pack it in and slow the game down a little bit and make them shoot jump shots,” Waseca head coach Seth Anderson said. “At the end of the day, playing man-to-man, it’s really hard to pack it in and keep guys close to the basket. We decided zone is probably our best option tonight.”
Andrew Morgan led the Bluejays (13-4, 6-0 Big South) with 16 points and Kyreese Willingham added 11 points.
Waseca struggled to get shots to fall, shooting 32.5 percent from the field and when they did get shots off, oftentimes Holmgren found a way to block them or alter them.
“He’s just an unbelievable, natural shot blocker,” Anderson said of Holmgren. “It’s amazing how much ground he can cover without fouling on a blocked shot.”
Morgan matched up with Holmgren much of the night and got a first-hand look at his defense.
“He’s a freakishly long dude,” the 6-9 Morgan said. “You don’t expect it coming in, he’s 7-2 and then you up against him and you go, ‘he’s 7-2.’ He changes a lot of things. It’s tough to get inside because he moves so quick and he’s so long.”
Minnehaha Academy raced out to a 40-22 lead by halftime with Holmgren scoring 15 points. Suggs scored 11 in the first half.
Early on, the Bluejays tried to match the Redhawks on 3-point shooting because of the difficulty of trying to score inside. But the shots didn’t fall as frequently for Waseca.
“That first 3-pointer went down and I think everybody was thinking, ‘Geez, if we can hit some 3s, we can stay in this,’ which is true but we always want to get post touches,” Anderson said. “It’s really hard to get the ball inside against bigger, quicker athletes, so sometimes that leads to settling for 3-pointers. We didn’t shoot the ball overly well tonight, either. It would’ve been a little exciting had we made a couple two, three or four more and kept it a little closer. A lot of the 3s we got were decent looks but not great looks.”
Rebounding in a zone defense also presented problems for the Bluejays. Willingham led the team with 10 and Morgan finished with nine but Minnehaha Academy routinely got second and third opportunities with offensive rebounds.
Despite the loss Waseca got another game against one of the top teams in the state, plus the community got a glimpse at some players they’ll likely continue to hear about for years to come.
“When you have maybe future NBA players playing on the other team, I think they had seven Division I players on that team, it creates a sense of excitement and something you just don’t want to miss out on on a Saturday night in Waseca,” Anderson said.
The Bluejays face Maple River Monday in Waseca and still have games against Minneapolis North, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A and Lake City, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A coming up.