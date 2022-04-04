Heading into the 2021-22 girls basketball season, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers knew they had a special team thanks to a loaded junior and sophomore class.
But standing alone at the top of the youthful roster was NRHEG’s lone senior in guard Sophie Stork, who played a key role in a huge bounce-back year for the Panthers.
NRHEG was coming off a down year after going 5-14 just a season before, but when the Panthers stepped on the court against Blue Earth Area on Dec. 2, they were more than ready to make a statement to start the season.
This is where Stork and the Panthers foreshadowed just how well the season would go. Sophie posted 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals and falling two rebounds.
The Panthers had breezed past Blue Earth Area and carried that domination into the following game against United South Central, where NRHEG walked away with a 83-14 win on the road to open up Gopher Conference play. Stork once again finished with an impressive stat line of 21 points and 17 rebounds.
“Sophie’s been a part of our varsity team since she was in the seventh grade and I told her how proud I am of her, proud of what she accomplished at NRHEG, I told her that we’re going to miss her next year and if she ever needs anything to call me,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson following the subsection championship game. “She has to be very, very proud of what accomplished in the run we made throughout the playoffs.”
The first two games of an eventual 20-10 season, which was four times the amount of wins from the season they were coming off prior, showcased why Stork was one of the best players in the area and why she earned the title of Waseca County News All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
There was simply not an aspect of the game that Stork couldn’t dominate. She finished as the leading scorer across all area players by dropping 502 points in 30 games, which comes out to an area-leading 16.7 points per game.
On top of being one of the biggest scoring threats in the area, Stork dominated the other facets of the game and finished as one of the top rebounders in the area by averaging 11 rebounds per game, one of the top playmakers with just over three assists per game and a top defender with over two steals per game.
With Stork leading the way, alongside junior guards Sidney Schultz and Erin Jacobson, the Panthers emerged as the top team in the Gopher Conference West Division and when Class A powerhouse Hayfield came into New Richland on Feb. 19, NRHEG was in contention for the Gopher Conference championship.
Though the Panthers ultimately fell just short of the conference title, they skyrocketed from near the bottom of the conference to a near-conference title winning team in the span of one season. But with the conference title out of the mix, Stork and the Panthers got to set their sights on section play.
Once the Section 2AA playoffs began, Stork and the Panthers hit the ground running by taking the season series against the Medford Tigers with a 67-50 win on their home court in New Richland. Stork recorded a team-high 19 points in the win and pushed NRHEG into the next round.
A quick trip over to Mankato pitted NRHEG up against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the subsection semifinals and behind a game-high 23 points, some clutch 3-pointers and a block in the final seconds, Stork kept the Panthers' hopes alive.
It was back when Stork was in seventh grade that the Panthers made it to the subsection semifinals and as a senior, she was a big reason why they were going to compete for a subsection championship and a potential shot at the Section 2AA title.
Up against a pair of high-volume scorers in Olivia Harazin and Lauren Cooper of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, Stork battled through foul trouble to simply keep her team in the game as a near unstoppable force on the offensive end.
Although LCWM ultimately walked away with the title and ended the Panthers season, Stork took over in what was her final basketball game in a NRHEG Panthers jersey by dropping 28 points and helping the Panthers nearly complete a major come-from-behind performance against top-seeded LCWM.
That loss might have been bitter, but in the bigger picture of things, the journey was something to remember as the Panthers said goodbye to their lone senior leader.
“It’s definitely special,” Stork said following the subsection finals game. “The big court, the big lights, it gets the adrenaline going. I knew it could be my last game and that I just had to give my absolute all. That’s what I tried to do and be a leader for my team as the only senior.”