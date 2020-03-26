Waseca Public Schools announced Thursday that it will adjust its activity fees if spring activities play this year.
If the Minnesota State High School League cancels the spring season on or before April 15, the district will issue a full refund of all activities fees paid.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday Minnesota schools will use distance learning until at least May 4 and the MSHSL announced that spring activities are suspended until the governor has lifted the school closure declaration.