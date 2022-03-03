In a power-packed Section 2AA South Subsection girls basketball playoff atmosphere, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown electrified the enthusiastic crowd by putting on a show Thursday night in the Mankato East gym.
"It was a very fun atmosphere," said NRHEG senior guard Sophie Stork, who finished with a game-high 23 points. "It was loud. When you can't hear your coaches, you know it's a good atmosphere. Both sides were having a lot of energy, and it definitely brought a lot more adrenalin.
"We split earlier in the season, so we knew it could go either way, and we just had to pull together and work as a team. It was a thriller. It was nerve racking, but luckily we were able to pull through."
No. 2 seeded The Panthers (20-9) ended up on top in the close back-and-forth game 52-51, but the No. 5 seeded Bucs (14-12) never gave up, continuously rallying.
"They were there like a little mosquito," Stork said. "They never would go away."
WEM head coach Ty Kaus also praised the Bucs for not giving up.
"We talked all year about responding," Kaus said. "There were a couple of stretches where it looked like it could get out of hand, and we continued to make plays. I could not be more proud. We kept fighting back and putting ourselves in position to give us a chance. That's been our MO all year. We just came a little bit short."
NRHEG took a 38-27 lead with 12:35 remaining in the second half on three straight baskets by junior point guard Sidney Shultz.
But WEM went on a 19-7 run to take a 46-45 lead with 4:01 left. WEM sophomore center Alayna Atherton stepped out to the 3-point line and blocked a shot by Sidney Schultz and passed it to sophomore wing Claire Bohlen who nailed a 3-pointer to put the Bucs ahead for the first time in the second half.
The Panthers quickly regained the lead 48-46 with a 3-point basket by Stork at 3:20.
The Bucs tied it at 48 with a lay-up by senior wing Riley Sammon.
Then Stork nailed another one from downtown to give the lead back to the Panthers 51-48 with 2:10 to play.
A put-back basket by Atherton cut the lead to 51-50 with 1:20 remaining.
Sidney Schultz then made the front end of a 1-on-1 free throw to put NRHEG up 52-50 with 31.8 seconds left.
With 15 seconds left, Stork blocked a shot by Sammon. Stork then missed the front end of a one-and-one, before WEM split two free throws to cut the gap to 52-51 with four seconds left. After earning possession through a tie up on the rebound, the Buccaneers were unable to get a final shot up at the buzzer.
"The key to winning was definitely believing in each other," Stork said. "I'm the only senior fouling out and missing my free throw at the end. I wasn't nervous. I knew my team could pull it together. We definitely have built a big family, and we relied on each other."
NRHEG also had a lead of 16-9 midway through the first half, and WEM rallied to tied it 16-16 on a drive for 2 points by Bohlen and took an 18-16 lead on a basket by Atherton.
But the Panthers came back to tie it 23-23 at the half with a pair of free throws by Sophie Stork and a 3-point basket by sophomore guard Preslie Nielsen with a minute left.
The one-two punch of Stork and Sidney Schultz led the Panthers in scoring with 23 and 21 points, respectively.
Also for the Panthers, Nielsen scored 3, Erin Jacobson and Hallie Schultz 2 each and Faith Nielsen 1.
"We had a couple of breakdowns defensively, we gave them too many second chances, and they made some tough shots," Kaus said. "In spite of that, we kept fighting."
Atherton led WEM with 22 points. Bohlen also hit double figures with 12 points. Sammon finished with 8 points. Kylie La France made a 3-pointer. Emma Woratschka, Addyson Taylor and Jordan Green each sunk a 2-pointer.
Also advancing to the South Subsection finals at 7:45 p.m. Monday, March 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato, is No. 1 seeded Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (24-4) which defeated No. 5 Waseca (10-18) 47-37 in the semifinals Thursday at East.
It is the first time NRHEG has advanced to the subsection semifinals since Stork was in the eighth grade.
"This is my first time going back to MSU since I was in seventh grade," Stork said. "In my senior year, it's good to get back. In seventh grade (2017), we went to state with the Wagner twins."
Stork expects LCWM, which has a similar style as NRHEG, to be "really quick and have a lot of energy. We definitely like to play fast, and so does Lake Crystal. We've got to come out confident, take care of the basketball, rebound and play our best game. Let's go get it. We're playing in the big gym."
WEM is losing just three seniors to graduation (Sammon, Rylee Pelandt and Lydia Eli), so the future looks bright.
"The seniors gave everything that was asked of them," Kaus said. "They set a great example in practice and gave everything they had. We're going to sorely miss them, but we're excited about the group that's coming back. Hopefully we can learn from this and take it to the next level."