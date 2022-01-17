The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team racked up points throughout Saturday's St. Croix Lutheran Invite to finish fourth out of 16 teams.
Park Center won the invitational with 162.5 points, with Oglivie (154.5), Chisago Lakes (128), WEM/JWP (106) and St. Paul Humboldt (93) rounding out the top five.
The Grizzlies were paced by a trio of top-three finishes from Brady Murphy (3rd in 106-pound weight class), Carson Petry (2nd at 113) and Keegan Kuball (2nd at 285). Full results are listed below.
106
Carson James (4-11) placed 6th.
Champ. Round 1 - Carson James (WEM-JWP) 4-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Beau Hudoba (Ogilvie) 23-7 won by fall over Carson James (WEM-JWP) 4-11 (Fall 0:35)
Cons. Round 2 - Carson James (WEM-JWP) 4-11 won by major decision over Matt Sholtz (Ogilvie) 4-3 (MD 13-0)
Cons. Semi - Carson James (WEM-JWP) 4-11 won by fall over Aye Aye Htway (St Paul Humboldt-Open World Learning) 3-2 (Fall 2:31)
5th Place Match - Kendall Booker (All Saints Home School) 4-3 won by fall over Carson James (WEM-JWP) 4-11 (Fall 1:37)
106
Brady Murphy (7-6) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brady Murphy (WEM-JWP) 7-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Brady Murphy (WEM-JWP) 7-6 won by fall over Nick Xiong (St. Paul Highland Park) 2-5 (Fall 0:53)
Semifinal - Gabriel Michels (Norwood-Young America) 17-4 won by decision over Brady Murphy (WEM-JWP) 7-6 (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match - Brady Murphy (WEM-JWP) 7-6 won by fall over Payton Snyder (Park Center) 3-3 (Fall 5:06)
113
Carson Petry (17-2) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Carson Petry (WEM-JWP) 17-2 won by fall over Hsar Lay Moo (St. Paul Como Park) 2-7 (Fall 3:46)
Semifinal - Carson Petry (WEM-JWP) 17-2 won by decision over Chris Redden (Benilde St. Margarets) 13-4 (Dec 7-2)
1st Place Match - Deegan Birkaker (Ogilvie) 24-3 won by decision over Carson Petry (WEM-JWP) 17-2 (Dec 4-3)
132
Patrick Adams (4-11) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Patrick Adams (WEM-JWP) 4-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Kaden Felde (Ogilvie) 17-11 won by fall over Patrick Adams (WEM-JWP) 4-11 (Fall 1:03)
Cons. Round 1 - Patrick Adams (WEM-JWP) 4-11 won by fall over Jonas King (Park Center) 0-2 (Fall 2:48)
Cons. Round 2 - Johney Loo (St Paul Humboldt-Open World Learning) 1-5 won by fall over Patrick Adams (WEM-JWP) 4-11 (Fall 0:31)
138
Gavin Krause (13-12) placed 5th and scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Samson Oyedokun (Park Center) 15-4 won by decision over Gavin Krause (WEM-JWP) 13-12 (Dec 10-3)
Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Krause (WEM-JWP) 13-12 won by fall over Albert Mahone (Columbia Heights) 3-5 (Fall 1:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Krause (WEM-JWP) 13-12 won by injury default over Carson Carlbom (Hopkins) 12-13 (Inj. 0:00)
Cons. Semi - Gavin Krause (WEM-JWP) 13-12 won by fall over Eh Ler Soe (St Paul Humboldt-Open World Learning) 6-4 (Fall 2:47)
5th Place Match - Gavin Krause (WEM-JWP) 13-12 won by fall over Justice Linton (Cretin-Derham Hall) 9-5 (Fall 5:16)
145
Lucas Morsching (12-16) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Lucas Morsching (WEM-JWP) 12-16 won by fall over Ta Hsoh Gay (St Paul Humboldt-Open World Learning) 7-7 (Fall 3:51)
Quarterfinal - Hayden Trupe (Chisago Lakes) 12-12 won by decision over Lucas Morsching (WEM-JWP) 12-16 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Lucas Morsching (WEM-JWP) 12-16 won by fall over Josh Margheim (Hopkins) 6-9 (Fall 3:55)
Cons. Semi - Lucas Morsching (WEM-JWP) 12-16 won by fall over Judd Schulz (Hopkins) 8-12 (Fall 1:09)
5th Place Match - Nick Wood (Cretin-Derham Hall) 11-6 won by fall over Lucas Morsching (WEM-JWP) 12-16 (Fall 4:51)
152
Kelton Erler (4-15) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kelton Erler (WEM-JWP) 4-15 won by fall over Ah Lae Na (St Paul Humboldt-Open World Learning) 2-6 (Fall 2:20)
Quarterfinal - Mark Gonzales (Hopkins) 9-7 won by major decision over Kelton Erler (WEM-JWP) 4-15 (MD 17-7)
Cons. Round 1 - Kelton Erler (WEM-JWP) 4-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Jack Welsch (Cretin-Derham Hall) 2-10 won by fall over Kelton Erler (WEM-JWP) 4-15 (Fall 3:41)
160
Isaiah Winter (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Mark Haba (Park Center) 13-8 won by fall over Isaiah Winter (WEM-JWP) 0-2 (Fall 0:27)
Cons. Round 1 - Isaiah Winter (WEM-JWP) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Jon Heveron (Columbia Heights) 13-7 won by fall over Isaiah Winter (WEM-JWP) 0-2 (Fall 0:36)
160
Jack Cahill (9-12) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jack Cahill (WEM-JWP) 9-12 won by fall over Ben Tallman (Cretin-Derham Hall) 8-6 (Fall 1:30)
Quarterfinal - Jack Cahill (WEM-JWP) 9-12 won by fall over Jon Heveron (Columbia Heights) 13-7 (Fall 1:15)
Semifinal - Patrick Kubisa (Hopkins) 21-3 won by major decision over Jack Cahill (WEM-JWP) 9-12 (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match - Dylan Cariveau (Roseville Area) 7-5 won by fall over Jack Cahill (WEM-JWP) 9-12 (Fall 4:55)
170
Avery Fall (1-2) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Avery Fall (WEM-JWP) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Nick Kelley (Hopkins) 14-6 won by fall over Avery Fall (WEM-JWP) 1-2 (Fall 0:10)
Cons. Round 2 - Avery Fall (WEM-JWP) 1-2 won by fall over Vincint Brown (Columbia Heights) 1-5 (Fall 1:35)
Cons. Semi - Matthew Haberkorn (St. Croix Lutheran) 7-3 won by major decision over Avery Fall (WEM-JWP) 1-2 (MD 13-4)
285
Keegan Kuball (21-2) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Keegan Kuball (WEM-JWP) 21-2 won by fall over Sam Smith (St Paul Humboldt-Open World Learning) 4-8 (Fall 2:23)
Semifinal - Keegan Kuball (WEM-JWP) 21-2 won by fall over Lucas Glad (St. Paul Como Park) 3-1 (Fall 1:41)
1st Place Match - Riley Johnson (Park Center) 18-5 won by decision over Keegan Kuball (WEM-JWP) 21-2 (Dec 3-1)