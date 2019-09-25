JORDAN — It was an absolute thriller Friday night for the Bluejays football team as they traveled to Jordan for their week four match-up. The game went down to the absolute wire where Waseca was able to sneak out a 42-39 win over the Hubmen.
"Very proud of how the team came together. I think we trailed in the game five times and multiple times by two scores. We responded to adversity and fought back very well. Special teams played a key role in the victory. We needed everyone. It was a tremendous team win. We beat a very good team," coach Brad Wendland said.
Ryan Dufault, the player of the game, proved to be clutch late in the game when the Bluejays needed to score. Dufault ran for 159 yards on 28 carries and went 7-16 for 88 yards in the air.
The Bluejays were able to move the ball downfield a bit on their opening drive but were forced to punt after the drive stalled and Jordan took over on its own 40 with 8:41 remaining in the first. The Hubmen moved the ball on their first drive fairly quickly and were able to score in a little over three minutes. They were able to punch in a touchdown for the first score of the game with 5:23 left in the quarter but missed the PAT to go up 6-0.
Waseca started on its own 36 on the next drive and Denver Daniel was able to find a hole and went for a big gain that helped the team reach the Jordan 33 yard line. After that, the Waseca offense was put to a stop again by Jordan with three minutes remaining in the first and the Hubmen took over on their own 35. They wasted no time and successfully completed a 34-yard touchdown reception with 2:17 remaining to extend their lead. Jordan missed their PAT again and led at 12-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Tave Ball helped give Waseca great field position on their next drive and they opened up on their own 46. Waseca moved the ball downfield and converted a key third down conversion on the Jordan 24 yard line to keep the drive alive. Blake Wendland was able to dive into the end zone on a one yard carry to put up Waseca's first points of the night on the board. The Bluejays converted the two point conversion and made the score 12-8 with 9:46 remaining in the first half.
Jordan was forced to punt on their next drive and that's where the Jays were able to gain more momentum in the game. Waseca blocked the punt and Andrew Morgan scooped the ball to return it to the Jordan seven-yard line for a first and goal opportunity. Waseca was able to capitalize after that and Ryan Dufault was on the QB power for a five yard touchdown. The extra point was good by Shaun Hulscher and Waseca took the lead with 8:21 left in the second quarter.
Jordan responded a few minutes later as they drove downfield and threw a five-yard touchdown to retake the lead to go up 18-15. Waseca could not get anything going on their next drive and Jordan was able to get the ball back with 1:40 left in the quarter. The Hubmen were quick on the whip and threw the ball 35 yards downfield for a touchdown with 1:10 left on the clock. Jordan failed on conversion following the touchdown and was able to close out the half with a 24-15 lead.
"I think that our biggest struggle was our inability to stop the deep pass plays and that hurt us a lot," captain Jack Rolling said.
The Jays forced Jordan to punt on their opening drive of the second half and they blocked Jordan's punt for the second time in the game. Riley Forshee was able to recover the ball at the Jordan nine-yard line to create and first and goal for Waseca. Dufault and the Jays offense capitalized yet again after Dufault punched in a three yard touchdown run. The kick by Hulscher was good and Waseca cut the deficit to 24-22 with 10:23 left in the third quarter.
Jordan started a four-minute drive that ended in an 11-yard touchdown reception and the Hubmen made the PAT after. The score became 31-22 following this touchdown with 6:40 left in the half.
Daniel started the next Bluejay drive off on their own 44 yard line after a solid return. The Bluejays were able to create an explosive play over the top as Dufault found Kyreese Willingham for a 34 yard connection that led to a touchdown. The kick by Hulscher was good and the lead was cut to two again with the score at 31-29 which remained that way until the fourth quarter.
Dravyn Spiese came up with a huge interception in the fourth quarter for the Bluejays that proved to be costly for Jordan down the stretch. Waseca took over on the Jordan 44 yard line and converted on a key third and long that kept the drive going. Daniel plunged in the end zone on a one yard touchdown that put Waseca up 35-31 with 4:24 left on the clock, Waseca attempted a two-point conversion but failed.
The Jordan offense remained composed and it paid off as they found a receiver downfield for a 38 yard touchdown strikes to take back the lead with 2:50 left in the game. Waseca got the ball back down 39-35 with the clock ticking and Dufault made the play of the season as he broke off a 62 yard touchdown run to put Waseca back on top 42-39 after a successful PAT by Hulscher.
Jordan got the ball back with 2:12 left on the clock but the Waseca defense clamped down on them and Jordan turned it over on downs after a 4th and 23 yard situation with 1:18 remaining.
"I think we just kept our heads where they needed to be and we just staye tough the whole game. In the end we were the tougher team. We should never get scored on that many times. Jordan's offense is excellent but to achieve the goals our team has our defense needs to really step it up," captain Blake Wendland said.
Waseca is now 3-1 and back at home this Friday for their homecoming game as they host Worthington at 7 p.m.