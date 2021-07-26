The Waseca Braves wrapped up their regular season as winners in two of their final three games, giving them a record of 13-8 overall and 10-5 in 13-60 League play and a top-four seed during the upcoming postseason.
Waseca upended the Janesville Jays, 6-2, and the Owatonna Aces, 8-2, before falling to the St. Patrick Irish, 13-4, in their final contest this past Saturday. The Braves' win over the Jays pulled them a half-game ahead of the Morristown Morries and clinched for them the No. 4 seed in the 13-60 League. As a result, Waseca will host a home game during the opening round of the region playoffs on Sunday, August 1, though game time and opponent have yet to be determined.
Kelvin Nelson, as he his wont to do, threw a complete game during the Braves' win over the Jays, striking out 10 and allowing two earned runs.
Rob Meidl and Hunter Frerichs each contributed three hits and drove in three RBI. Nelson, Alex Feney and Kyle Waugh all added two and drove in four RBI combined.
In the win over the Aces, it was Zach Hoehn's turn to throw a complete game and he struck out eight while allowing two earned runs while doing so. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double.
Feeney also added two hits while Waugh clobbered yet another home run, which drove in three runs. Waugh connected for his 12th home run of the season during Waseca's loss to St. Patrick, which tied him with Joel Hayford, who also hit 12 dingers in 1988, for the Braves' single season record.
Waseca will compete in Region 6C during the postseason alongside the likes of the Belle Plaine Tigers, Jordan Brewers, Arlington A's and the entirety of the 13-60 League. Three of the region's 17 teams will ultimately advance to play in the state tournament which will take place in Chaska, Hamburg and Waconia beginning on Friday, August 20.
SEASON HITTING STATS
SEASON PITCHING STATS