The Waseca Braves began their season on Wednesday, May 26 with a 6-4 loss at the hands of St. Clair, however, they have since rattled off back-to-back victories against Minnesota Lake (5-3) and Owatonna (10-8) to improve their record to 2-1 heading into the third week of the 2021 season.
Kelvin Nelson helped propel Waseca past Minnesota Lake thanks to a stellar pitching performance.
"Kelvin pitched what might be as good of a game as I have seen him pitch in years," Tink Larson said after the game. "I don't remember a game when he has pitched nine innings and not walked a batter. And he pitched the complete game with less than 100 pitches."
Through 13 innings thus far this summer, Nelson has struck out 12 batters and allowed only two walks. He's currently 1-0 with a team-best 2.77 ERA.
However, while the Braves' first win could be qualified as stellar, their second was much less so. But as the old saying goes, a win is a win is a win.
The Braves and Aces combine to strand 30 runners on base and walk 31 during a game that continued on for over three hours. Waseca scored 10 runs on nine hits while Owatonna scored eight runs on six.
Alex Feeney has lead the Braves' charge offensively thus far by producing at team-high .444 batting average to go along with two doubles. Zach Hoehn leads the team in home runs with one and owns a .333 batting average in 12 at-bats. Cody Ulfers has driven in three RBI.
The Braves play three games this week beginning with Janesville at Tink Larson Community Field on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. They also host Austin on Friday with first pitch also scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Waseca wraps up their week with a Sunday matinee on the road against Morristown. First pitch will take place at 2 p.m.