Conditions made it tougher Wednesday for the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton clay target team but it didn’t seem to affect scores too much.
Ethan Moravec led a trio of athletes who finished with two-round totals in the 40s. Moravec hit 44 of 50 targets while Tyler Flemming went 43-for-50 and Alex Mayo finished 42-for-50.
A total of 11 JWP athletes hit 30 or more targets for their rounds as Jack Holland hit 39 and Shane Witts went 38-for-50.
Dylan Vasquez hit 36 of 50 targets, James Bleess and Isaac Zimmerman hit 34 targets, Kevin McGuire went 33-for-50, Kyle McGuire had 31 targets, Wyatt Ahlman and Abbigayle Sandquist hit 31 targets.