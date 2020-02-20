Waseca’s run through the Section 1A tournament came to a stunning end Thursday as Faribault got a goal from Leighton Weasler 46 seconds into double overtime at Faribault Ice Arena.
It’s a game that the Bluejays won’t soon forget after they rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the second period to tie the game. It was a far cry from an 8-2 loss Waseca suffered against the Falcons in the second game of the season.
Sixth-seeded Waseca (18-9) had a chance to make some more history this season with a win over the third-seeded Falcons (17-7-2) but was denied a first-ever trip to the section semifinals.
Faribault’s Zach Siegert scored a shorthanded goal on an assist from Zach Slinger 13 minutes, 11 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead.
Charlie Huttemier tied it for the Bluejays in the second period at 12:16 with assists from Kyle Ahlschlager and Jagger Johnson but it stood as the only goal Waseca got off Falcons goaltender Jake Dolter, who turned away 41 shots.
The Bluejays set a school record for wins a season but went 0-for-4 on the power play against Faribault. Waseca finished with a 42-28 shots on goal advantage. The Falcons went 0-for-3 on the power play.
Ben Diedrich turned away 26 shots in goal for the Bluejays.
Waseca outshot Faribault in each of the three periods, including a 17-6 advantage in the second period but the Falcons held a 7-3 advantage in overtime.
Faribault will face second-seeded Mankato West Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center. The Scarlets defeated seventh-seeded Albert Lea 4-2 Thursday to advance.