Boys basketball
Waseca 77, Waconia 62
The Bluejays (13-1, 7-0 Big South Conference) bounced back nicely from their recent loss to Minnehaha Academy, soundly defeating a good Waconia team (9-5, 7-4 Wright County Conference).
Ryan Dufault led Waseca in scoring with 19 points to go along with four rebounds and nine assists. Andrew Morgan added 18 points and five rebounds, while Kyreese Willingham contributed 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Zach Hoehn (9), Matt Seberson (9), and Dravyn Spies (8) also scored for Waseca.
The Bluejays return to the court on Friday in a matchup with Worthington (7-7, 6-5).
Girls basketball
Worthington 45, Waseca 31
Suffice it to say that the Bluejays (6-7, 3-2 Big South Conference) are ready to play a home game again.
Waseca has not played a game in their own gym since their close 37-34 loss to Fairmont on Feb. 8. While the Bluejays went a respectable 3-3 on their extended road trip, the repeated close matches and long bus rides finally got the better of them Thursday night.
Worthington controlled the game from the jump, connecting on five of their 12 3-point attempts and shooting 41% from the field overall on the night. Waseca, by comparison, shot 1-for-21 from beyond the arc and connected on a meager 23.5% of their field goal attempts.
Camryn McQuery led the Bluejays in scoring with nine points and added five rebounds. Kloe Wadd (6), Sam Azure (6), Brittney Draeger (4), Melady Renteria (3), Gabby Rodriguez (2), and Addie Wiesler (1) also scored for Waseca.
The Bluejays return to the court on Saturday against St. James Area (7-4, 3-3).
Gymnastics
Martin County West/Fairmont Area 133.025, Waseca 124.350
The Bluejays had three girls place among the top five all-around scores Thursday night, but were ultimately unable to pick up the win.
Camryn Lynch finished third with an all-around score of 31.700 followed by Jordan Hofmeister (31.150) and Emily Farley (29.900). Sara Kummerfeldt (15.925) and Rachel Scheffert (13.575) also finished inside the top 10.
Lynch and Hofmeister each achieved two top-three finishes, on the vault (8.700) and bars (7.425) and on the beam (7.950) and floor routine (8.350), respectively.
The Waseca gymnasts return to action on Saturday when they go up against St. James Area.
Wrestling
Westfield triangular
WEM/JWP at Westfield 43, WEM/JWP 25
Stewartville 39, WEM/JWP 30
The Grizzlies fell to 2-17 overall Thursday night after dropping both duals against the Razorbacks and Tigers.
Carson Petry (106; 11-0 major decision), Jack Cahill (152; fall), Keegan Kuball (220; fall), and Max Davis (285; 4-3 decision) earned wins against Westfield.
Petry (5-3 decision) earned his second win of the night against Stewartville, making him the only Grizzly to go 2-0. Gavin Krause (132; 9-4 decision), Jack Morsching (160; fall), Isaac Quast (170; fall), and Kurtis Crosby (182; fall) also picked up wins against the Tigers.
WEM/JWP returns to the mat on Saturday in a dual with Cannon Falls (10-16).
Westfield triangular - JV
WEM/JWP 6, Westfield 6
WEM/JWP 16, Stewartville 15
Brady Murphy (106) went 2-0 on the night, earning a fall against Westfield and winning by 11-3 major decision against Stewartville. Charles Adams (106; fall) and Maddox Moreno (152; fall) also picked up wins against the Tigers.