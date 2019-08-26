WASECA — The Waseca girls soccer squad kicked off its regular season on Friday where the team played hosted to the Mound Westonka Whitehawks. The team started off scorching hot and never looked back as Gabriela Rodriguez came firing out of the gate as she netted two quick goals. The team went on to win by a final score of 5-1.
"Captain Sydney Ludwig and senior Rylee Inberg controlled the midfield, passing back and forth and sending the outside midfielders for crosses," head coach JD Delgado said.
Rodriguez torched the Whitehawks defense as her first two goals came within the first three minutes of the game and then scored again at the 22:17 mark. She was able to score once more in the second half at the 20:45 mark for the teams fifth goal of the game. Right midfielder Thyme Lang contributed a goal of her own at the 11:19 mark in the first half off an assist from Rodriguez.
Katlyn Hyatt, Carmen Miller and Chloe Schumacher all chipped in assists to help lead the Bluejays to victory. Goalkeeper Erika Hertzog was able to play upfront at forward as the team was up 5-0 and Kaitlin Sheeran filled in as the goalie.
"All-in-all the Lady Jays had a great start to the season and they will continue to work hard and do great things," Delgado said.