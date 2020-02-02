Sunshine Langworthy had three points Saturday for Mankato West in a 3-0 victory over Waseca in the regular season finale for both teams at Waseca Community Arena.
Molly Grundhoffer and Brooke Pockrandt scored in the first period for the Scarlets (11-14, 6-7 Big 9) with Langworthy assisting on both goals.
Langworthy added a goal of her own 45 seconds into the third period as Mankato West put the game out of reach.
The Scarlets held a 24-18 shots on goal advantage but the Bluejays (1-24, 1-13 Big South) killed off five power plays. Waseca finished 0-for-3 on the power play.
Timothea Volker made 21 saves in the loss for the Bluejays.
Waseca received the sixth seed for the Section 1A playoffs and will face third-seeded Austin Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Austin. The Packers defeated the Bluejays 7-1 Friday in Waseca and 14-5 Dec. 10 in Austin.