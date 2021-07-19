The Waseca community will once again be represented during the Paralympic Games as Lexi Shifflett will be among the 12 members of the U.S. Sitting Volleyball team making the trip to Tokyo next month.
Shifflett, who was born with fibular hemimelia, a condition that resulted in the absence of bones in her right ankle and foot and required amputation when she was just nine-months-old, is a setter and libero on the team. She was also a member of the 2016 team that brought home the gold medal during the Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Since 2014, Shifflett has won six gold and three silver medals as a member of the U.S. Women's Sitting National Team.
The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will begin on Tuesday, August 24 and run until Sunday, September 5. Like the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, all events were delayed one year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Paralympic Women’s Sitting Volleyball Team Roster
Name (Position, Height, Hometown)
Lora Webster (MB, 5-11, Point Lookout, NY)
Bethany Zummo (L, 5-3, Dublin, CA)
Lexi Shifflett (S/L, 5-4, Waseca, MN)
Katie Holloway (OH, 6-3, Lake Stevens, WA)
Heather Erickson (OPP, 5-11, Fayetteville, NC)
Monique Matthews (MB/OH, 6-0, Ardmore, OK)
Whitney Dosty (OH/OPP, 6-3, Tucson, AR)
Tia Edwards (OH/MB, 5-7, Skiatook, OK)
Jillian Williams (MB/OPP/OH, 5-10, Odem, TX)
Emma Schieck (OH, 5-7, Statesville, NC)
Kaleo Kanahele Maclay (S, 5-6, Edmond, OK)
Nicky Nieves (MB/OH, 5-10, Kissimmee, FL)
Alternates
Maddy Ball (OH, 5-7, Delray Beach, FL)
Sydney Satchell (L, 5-2, Oklahoma City, OK)
Nichole Millage (OPP, 5-7, Champaign, IL)
Annie Flood (S/OPP, 5-8, Salem, OR)
Courtney Baker (OH, 5-9, Crofton, KY)