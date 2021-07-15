Waseca graduate Shane Streich has finished among the top three in all three races he has participated in since reaching the second-round of the Olympic qualifiers in the 800-meter run approximately one month ago.
Streich took third place in the 800-meter run during both the McKenzie International Track Meet (1:45.85) and the American Track League meet (1:46.59) on June 22 and July 9, respectively, with both times being faster than the 1:46.92 he ran during his final race at the Trials. Additionally, he claimed first place in the WISCO Mile (3:58.03) on July 1 with a time that one second faster than the second place finisher and cemented him as the 17th Minnesotan ever to run a mile in less than four minutes.
Streich earned All-American honors last spring as a member of the Lipscomb University track and field team and broke multiple school records en route to finishing sixth overall at the NCAA Track and Field Championships. Streich competed with the University of Minnesota's track and field team for five years prior to joining the Lipscomb program.