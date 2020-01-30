Already down one starter to injury, Waseca got more bad news early against St. Peter Thursday in a 49-39 loss in St. Peter.
The Class 2A No. 8-ranked Bluejays (15-4, 7-1 Big South) entered the game without senior post Rachel Breck and four minutes into the game against the Saints (15-4, 7-1 Big South) senior guard Gus Boyer went down with a knee injury. Waseca head coach Joan Conway didn’t know the extent of the injury following the game but said it was a serious injury.
“It was just an emotional punch in the gut,” Conway said. “I’m extremely proud of the kids of how hard they played.”
Hannah Potter delivered 12 points and six rebounds to lead the Bluejays and Brittney Draeger added 10 points and four rebounds. Jaden Hiller finished with six points and three rebounds.
Waseca trailed St. Peter 22-16 at halftime and stayed in the game throughout the second half.
Morgan Kelly and Josie Weibusch led the Saints, who won their fifth straight game, with 12 points each. Sarah Conlon added 10 points to snap a seven-game win streak for the Bluejays.
Conway expects Breck to return sometime next week but Waseca will face Willmar Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Waseca before that happens.