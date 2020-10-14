Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of Oct. 14, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A

School Total Points

1. Lakeville South (2) (1-0) 47

2. Eden Prairie (2) (1-0) 40

3. Prior Lake (1) (1-0) 37

4. Lakeville North (1-0) 32

5. Woodbury (1-0) 24

6. St. Michael-Albertville (1-0) 23

(tie) Blaine (1-0) 23

8. Champlin Park (1-0) 22

9. Maple Grove (1-0) 14

10. Wayzata (0-1) 3

(tie) East Ridge (1-0) 3

(tie) Farmington (1-0) 3

Others receiving votes: Stillwater 2, Shakopee 1, Rosemount 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points

1. Chaska (4) (1-0) 48

2. St. Thomas Academy (1) (1-0) 46

3. Rogers (1-0) 33

4. Owatonna (1-0) 26

5. Mankato West (1-0) 22

6. Moorhead (1-0) 20

7. Andover (1-0) 15

8. Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0) 14

9. Chanhassen (1-0) 13

10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Alexandria 6, Irondale 6, Mahtomedi 6, Elk River 5, Rochester Century 4, Tartan 2, Rochester Mayo 1, Monticello 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points

1. Hutchinson (4) (1-0) 49

2. Marshall (1-0) 35

3. Fridley (1-0) 29

4. Becker (1-0) 28

5. Rocori (1) (1-0) 26

6. Orono (1-0) 23

(tie) Detroit Lakes (1-0) 23

8. Byron (1-0) 13

(tie) South St. Paul (1-0) 13

10. Willmar (1-0) 12

Others receiving votes: Winona 8, Simley 5, Jordan 5, Hill-Murray 4, Grand Rapids 1, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points

1. Waseca (1) (1-0) 32

2. Annandale (1) (1-0) 26

3. Cannon Falls (2-0) 25

(tie) Rochester Lourdes (1) (1-0) 25

5. Albany (1-0) 24

6. Dassel-Cokato (1-0) 21

(tie) Pierz (1) (1-0) 21

8. Luverne (1-0) 20

(tie) Stewartville (1-0) 20

10. New London-Spicer (1) (1-0) 13

Others receiving votes: Perham 11, Mora 8, Aitkin 7, Foley 4, Litchfield 4, Proctor 4, St. Croix Lutheran 4, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2, Esko 2, Fairmont 2.

Class 2A

School Total Points

1. Caledonia (2) (1-0) 29

2. Minneapolis North (1) (1-0) 27

3. Redwood Valley (1-0) 18

4. Blue Earth Area (1-0) 16

5. Moose Lake Willow River (1-0) 10

6. West Central Ashby (1-0) 9

7. Crosby-Ironton (1-0 8

(tie) Barnesville (1-0) 8

9. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (1-0) 7

(tie) Chatfield (1-0) 7

(tie) Paynesville (1-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Holdingford 6, Frazee 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 2, Maple River 2, Kimball 1.

Class A

School Total Points

1. Blooming Prairie (2) (1-0) 28

2. Mahnomen-Waubun (1-0) 25

3. Minneota (1-0) 24

4. Dawson-Boyd (1) (1-0) 20

5. Mayer Lutheran (1-0) 13

(tie) Browerville (1-0) 13

7. Underwood (1-0) 10

8. New Ulm Cathedral (1-0) 7

(tie) Wabasso (1-0) 7

10. Wabasha-Kellogg (0-0) 6

Others receiving votes: Murray County Central 5, Goodhue 3, BOLD 2, Breckenridge 1, Deer River 1.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points

1. Hills-Beaver Creek (1) (1-0) 18

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) 13

3. Win-E-Mac (1-0) 12

(tie) Nicollet (1-0) 12

5. Stephen-Argyle (1-0) 11

6. Grand Meadow (1) (1-0) 10

7. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (1-0) 7

(tie) Cromwell (1-0) 7

(tie) South Ridge (1-0) 7

10. Fertile-Beltrami (1-0) 6

Others receiving votes: LeRoy-Ostrander 5, Renville County West 2.

