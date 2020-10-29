After an 0-3 start to the season, Waseca has started to pick up the pace.
The Bluejays (2-3) picked up their second consecutive sweep Thursday by dispatching Blue Earth Area in a 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 victory at Waseca Junior Senior High School where they led nearly wire-to-wire. Waseca defeated St. James Area Saturday 25-14, 25-18, 25-16.
Bluejays senior outside hitter Camryn McQuery led the team with nine kills and junior setter/right side hitter Sophie Potter added six. Waseca moved the attack around well and mixed in middle hitter Avery Madsen effectively.
“We’ve been working on mixing things around and pushing for a quicker tempo,” Bluejays head coach Jolene Hauger said. “We’ve been working our middles like crazy going in every time and Avery does a really nice job with that. She’s super aggressive. It’s important to mix shots around so we keep the other team guessing where we’re going.”
Potter and senior setter Megan Nelson each had 12 assists to lead the team. Nelson added 13 digs as did junior libero Jadyn Oslem.
The Buccaneers (1-3) only had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the first set though they made it close at the end of the first set and tied in the third set 10-10.
“It’s nice to finally have some success on our team. It really helps us push more in practice,” Nelson said. “We’re fast, we’re scrappy, we get the balls up, it’s just great how that works. We’re having a lot better communication now that we’re playing a lot more with each other, which is contributing to our success.”
Blue Earth Area displayed a scrappy offense that relied on quick tips rather than booming kills. It meant Waseca had to play quicker defensive to guard against the tips.
“Our defensive spots are the same, but you just have to be on your toes ready to move,” Nelson said. “The teams that we’re facing in these next two matches definitely have some heavy hitters so we’ll have to adjust to that a little bit.”
The Bluejays face Bethlehem Academy (4-1) Friday at 4 p.m. in Faribault and Fairmont (0-3) Monday in Fairmont.
“We’ve had a couple of close matches early in the season we felt should’ve been ours so it just feels good to get it done in a sweep,” Hauger said.