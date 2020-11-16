Waseca lost 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 Friday against New Ulm in a match where the Bluejays needed to change the rotation midway through the match.
Waseca (4-7, 4-5 Big South) lost setter Sophie Potter in the second set with an ankle injury, which forced the Bluejays to switch up their rotation.
Audrey Williams led Waseca with six kills. Kloe Wadd and Camryn McQuery each had four.
Brooke Hayes had a team-high 18 digs and Megan Nelson led the team with 11 assists. Potter finished with six.
Avery Madsen finished with three ace serves and Hayes had two.
The Bluejays are scheduled to face Fairmont (1-6, 1-6 Big South) Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Waseca to wrap up the regular season.