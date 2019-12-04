The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team put up a tough fight against a solid Medford squad but fell short Tuesday evening, losing 66-50.
"Medford is a very tough team, in my opinion one of the top five we will face all season. They won the Gopher Conference last year and bring a ton back," coach Onika Peterson said. "I was proud of our team's effort and fight all night. They never backed down. We got ourselves in to foul trouble early on, and then had some shots not fall in our favor. We were able to cut the lead to 7 right before the half, but unfortunately weren't able to close the gap. A lot of season left, need to learn from this and move forward."
The Panthers kept it close in the first half and were down 33-26 at the end of the first half.
Freshman Erin Jacobsen led the team in points with 15 points, five rebounds and one assist on the night. Sidney Schultz filled her stat line as well with 14 points, nine rebounds, one steal, two assists along with taking a charge.
Sophomore Sophie Stork finished the evening with 9 points, six rebounds, one steal and three assists. Freshman Raquel Fischer posted 6 points and six rebounds as well.
The Panthers are now 1-1 overall following this loss and 0-1 in the conference. NRHEG is set to play on the road against Hayfield on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.