ROSTER

Kordell Schlaak, senior

Ashton Johnson, senior

Dakota Neste, senior

Dylan Loken, senior

Jaxon Beck, junior

Jack Olson, junior

Cameron Nicholson, junior

Austin King, junior

Porter Peterson, junior

Matthew Mueller, junior

Benjamin Schoenrock, junior

Severin Eads, junior

Daxter Lee, freshman

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 15 — vs. Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 19 — vs. Waseca, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 22 — at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26 — at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 29 — vs. W-E-M, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 2 — at Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5 — at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 9 — vs. Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 12 — at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 15 — at St. James Area, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 19 — at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 23 — vs. Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 26 — vs. Medford, 7:15 p.m.

March 2 — at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

March 5 — vs. United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

March 8 — vs. Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.

March 12 — at W-E-M, 7:15 p.m.

KEY MATCHUPS

Jan. 22 at Medford — In the first matchup between these two teams last season, the Tigers and Panthers appeared to be on equal footing, with Medford claiming a 57-51 victory in New Richland. In the rematch in the last game of the regular season, however, the Tigers ran away from the Panthers for a 71-50 victory at home. With senior big men AJ Vanderweide and Kael Hermanstorfer both back this season, the Medford is looking to boost last season's 5-9 mark in the Gopher Conference, but will first have to prove it remains ahead of an NRHEG squad that's more experienced than last season.

Jan. 26 at United South Central — Last season, the Rebels swept the two-game set against the Panthers by a combined five points. Any path to improvement on last season's 2-12 mark for NRHEG in the Gopher Conference likely starts with this matchup in the fourth game of the regular season. USC graduates only two seniors from last year, although that does include its primary scorer AJ Kloos. Seniors Riley Stalock and Ethan Dallman, as well as junior Colten Quade, will aim to make up for that scoring deficit. The two teams also meet in the third-to-last game of the regular season March 5 in New Richland.

Feb. 5 vs. NRHEG — The Cardinals provided both of last season's Gopher Conference wins for the Panthers, who claimed a 67-66 victory in Faribault before a 69-59 win later in the season in New Richland. This season, both return a heavy amount of its scorers from a season ago. For NRHEG, that starts with senior guards Porter Peterson and Kordell Schlaak, while BA returns senior guards Robb and Bo, in addition to Malecha, a senior forward. With most of the traditional Gopher Conference powers dealing with major graduation losses this year, there might be room for one of these two squads to move up from the bottom two spots in the conference pecking order and into an increasingly growing middle of the conference. These two teams will also play Feb. 23 in New Richland.

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments