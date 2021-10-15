After being swept on the road against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs returned home to Janesville on Tuesday in a victorious fashion, recording a 3-0 sweep over the visiting Randolph Rockets.
The Bulldogs won in decisive fashion with a 25-16 win in the first set, followed by a closer 25-18 win in the second set. In the third and final set, JWP ran away with a 25-11 victory to cement their home sweep.
Serving proved to be one of the bulldogs strengths through the three sets with the team recording 12 total aces. Claire Adams led the team with four aces, followed by three from Sydney Gahlon, two from Mara Richardson and Aubrey Weedman and one from Lexie Dahlberg.
JWP also had a busy day by the net offensively and defensively. Adams and Jessa Westphal posted nine kills each, followed by six kills from Richardson and four kills from Gahlon and Alexa Cords.
On the defensive side, Adams tallied three blocks and seven digs, Gahlon had 13 digs and a block, Andra Armstrong had nine digs and Dahlberg had eight digs. Westpahl, Cords and Ellie Meihak all had one block.
JWP will go on the road to Triton on Monday, followed by the Bulldogs returning home Tuesday against United South Central to close out the regular season.