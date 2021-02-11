Girls Basketball
Nicollet 61, JWP 34
The Bulldogs (1-5 overall, 1-4 Valley Conference) suffered a tough loss last Thursday night, falling to a good Nicollet (5-4, 4-3) squad.
Mara Richardson led JWP in scoring with 10 points, while Alexa Cords added eight. Emma Johnson (6), Raegan Berndt (4), Emily Bengston (3), and Dani Gerdts (3) registered points as well.
Boys Hockey
Waseca 5, Minnesota River 4 OT
The Bluejays earned a huge win against the Bulldogs (7-2-0 overall, 6-2-0 Big South Conference) Thursday night, improving their record to 7-2-0 overall as well as in conference play and moving them into sole possession of first place in the Big South with 14 points.
Sophomore Kyle Ahlschlager scored his 19th and 20th goals early in the first period, getting Waseca out to a commanding 2-0 lead. However, that lead would not last as Minnesota River would score the next three goals and take their 3-2 lead into the third period.
Goals by Leo Harguth and Griffen Krautkramer would once again tilt the game into the Bluejays' favor, but a Minnesota River goal with approximately 10 minutes remaining in the final frame knotted the game back up.
Charlie Huttemier — who also had two assists on the night — would ultimately send everyone home with a goal six minutes into the overtime period.
Wrestling
Luverne Triangular
The Bluejays continued their winning ways Thursday evening, taking both of their duals in Luverne and extending their win streak to six.
Waseca 54, Luverne 18
John Feely (106; fall), Kaden Johnson (113; tech fall), and Mason Gehloff (120; 15-4 major decision) opened the evening's festivities with back-to-back-to-back wins that were followed by three consecutive forfeits by Luverne. The 34-0 lead would prove insurmountable for the Cardinals who only able to pry away four matches from the Bluejays.
Christian Rodriguez (152; 8-5 decision) and Payton Garza (182; fall) would also earn victories.
Waseca 48, Pipestone 24
The Arrows were also unable to provide much in the way of resistance for the Bluejays, who won nine matches in the dual.
Johnson (fall), Gehloff (7-3 decision), Rodriguez (7-3 decision), and Garza (fall) all improved to 2-0 on the night with wins in their respective weight-classes. Luke Osweiler (132) also notched a win.
Medford Triangular
Goodhue 68, WEM/JWP 10
The Buccaneers fell to a good Wildcats team (12-3) Thursday evening.
Earning wins for WEM/JWP were Carson Petty (106) by 8-0 major decision and Kurtis Crosby (182) by fall.
Medford 54, WEM/JWP 20
The Tigers came out on top in their battle with the Buccaneers Thursday evening, winning eight matches by fall.
WEM/JWP's Petty (106) opened the dual with a win by technical fall earning five points; it was his second victory of the night.
However, Medford would take 48 of the next 54 points — their only loss coming by way of forfeit in the 132-lb weight-class bout — with wins by Tommy Elwood (113), Jack Meyer (120), Kaden Harfmann (126), Kael Neumann (138), Preston McCarty (145), Garron Hoffman (152), Tate Hermes (160), and Josiah Hedensten (170). Gavin Hermes (285) would also pick up a win for the Tigers to end the dual.
Like Petty, Crosby (182) would also come out victorious his second match of the night, winning by 9-2 decision.