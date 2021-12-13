The Waseca boys hockey team continued its early season battle of injuries with a roster that hasn’t hit the ice at full strength to begin the year. They faced back-to-back losses — 5-1 against Windom on the road and 10-1 against Marshall at home.
The Bluejays are attempting to fill plenty of gaps in the team with players missing for different reasons.
Because the lineups are still short-staffed as compared to a fully healthy lineup, they’ve been forced to mix and match different lines, both at even strength and on special teams.
They went a combined 0-for-9 on power plays between the Windom and Marshall games and not having set lines have played into the struggles.
“We’re missing a few key guys on the power play,” said junior defenseman Griffin Krautkramer. “I don’t think we’ve had the same guys run it yet this year, so it’s just new and when we get that down, that’ll help generate more offense as well.”
One of the key pieces that the Bluejays are without is junior forward Kyle Ahlschlager, who not only led Waseca in goal-scoring last season, but was among the best goal scorers in the state.
Without that kind of production, the Bluejays know that they need someone else to step up and help fill that hole in offensive production.
Krautkramer has been one of those players that’s showing the signs of being a consistent leader on the offensive end and tallied their only goal in the game against Marshall.
“I see consistency out of him,” Waseca head coach Chris Storey said. “He’s been battling through some light injuries, but he’s a very consistent hockey player and we know what to expect out of him.”
Another position group that’s seen a lot of change in play is at goaltender. With the addition of junior Nash Howe, Waseca has three different options it can turn to and all three played against Marshall.
Junior Eli Wetzel started in net after posting 43 saves on 48 shots in the Windom game, then was replaced by Howe to start the second period and Howe was replaced by freshman Derek Gustafson in the third period.
Waseca’s season is still young and the team is targeting February rather than March for when a sharpened product is necessary.
“We have time. It doesn’t matter if we’re 0-25 and we make the playoffs, I just want these guys playing good hockey when we get there,” Storey said. “Hopefully the stars align for us.”