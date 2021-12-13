The Waseca gymnastics held its home opener Tuesday, Dec. 7, when the Bluejays hosted Byron, where they would fall just short of the visiting Bears in a 118.650-111.500 final.
Waseca went into the meet missing two of its usual varsity gymnasts in Layla Keith and Lindy Caldwell, who both sat out due to ankle sprains.
Sophomore Haydn Lynch helped lead the Bluejays behind her her second place finish on the floor (8.550), which trailed Byron’s Amber Roble (8.750) in first place and third place on the beam (8.300).
Haydn Lynch finished as the top Bluejay in the All-Around behind her final score of 32.425 with 8.375 on vault and 7.200 on the bars.
Seniora Jordan Hofmeister and Camryn Lych finished just behind her in the All-Around with Hofmeister (32.050) finishing in fifth place and Camryn Lynch (31.625) finishing in sixth place.
Hofmeister posted a 8.400 on vault, a 7.325 on the bars, an 8.025 on the beam and a 8.300 on the floor. Camryn Lynch also recorded an 8.400 on vault, along with a 7.025 on the bars, a 7.750 on the beam and an 8.450 on the floor.
Senior Taylor Flatau finished ninth in the All-Around (29.600) behind a 7.700 on vault, a 6.800 on the bars, a 7.450 no-fall routine on the beam and a 7.650 on the floor.
Also competing for the Bluejays were Norah Schimming (8.100 on vault), Katelyn Webber (7.800 on the floor), Kara Doyle (6.625 on the beam) and Angelica Lopez (5.975 on the bars).