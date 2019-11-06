It's the most intense time of the year for Waseca fooball as teams playoff run begins to really heat up. The boys are fresh off their section championship win from last Friday where they defeated No. 1 seeded Stewartville 42-20.
Following this win the boys will now go up against Jackson County Central at Lakeville South this Saturday at noon. In the top half of this year's Class AAA state bracket Annandale high is set to square up against Esko high and Dassell-Cokato high will face Cannon Falls.
In the bottom half of the bracket Waseca will potentially face the winner of Pierz High against Perham High. That game will be played at noon on Saturday at Alexandria. It may be easy for Waseca to look ahead and imagine themselves playing in the semifinal round at U.S. Bank Stadium but coach Brad Wendland is focused on the very tall order of beating Jackson County Central this week.
"If we have done anything this year, we have matured as a team. You can't look at the talent Jackson has and start thinking, 'This is going to be easy. Let's start making plans for the Bank.' It has to be earned. They know that, they understand that. As badly as they want to get there, they are fully aware they have to beat a really good team and play their absolute best to do it.
Jackson County Central is a team loaded with seniors and represent a quarterback who is a tremendous multi-sport athlete. JCC has shown throughout the year that they are not one-dimensional offensively and are able to attack through the air as well as run the ball. JCC has also shown that they have stout defense and no one in their schedule has been able to run the ball consistently on them.
"I think we are used to winning upfront, both on the offensive line as well as the defensive line. We're hoping as good as Jackson is upfront that we can wear on them a little bit and that will be more of an advantage for us the later it gets in the game. That will be a major key and that is the identity of our team," Wendland said.
Waseca has an extra day to prep with the game being on Saturday which allows players to potentially hit the weight room a time more which they would not normally have.
"Heading into the state tournament I'm mentally ready and so is the team. We were there last year and we know how it is now so we need to go win it," quarterback Ryan Dufault said following the teams win against Stewartville.
The winner between Waseca and Jackson County Central will head to U.S. Bank Stadium in a week from Saturday to face the winner of Pierz vs. Perham.