Every spring, we have the honor of announcing the Waseca County News All-Area baseball and softball teams to help celebrate local athlete’s many successes on the diamond. This year was no different as many athletes from Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Waseca High Schools put forth terrific seasons, both individually and at the team level.
Making these selections is never an easy task and many deserving athletes were left off the final list through no fault of their own. We would like to extend a congratulations to all athletes and coaches recognized below.
Without further ado, the awards.
WCN ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM
Jack Morsching, infield, JWP
.442 average, 1.059 OPS, 23 RBI
Ryan Hanson, pitcher, JWP
2-0, 2.27 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 24 2/3 innings, .181 batting average against
Andrew Phillips,centerfield, NRHEG
.366 average, 1.125 OPS, 26 hits, 1 home run, 21 stolen bases
Kordell Schlaak, pitcher/infield, NRHEG
.299 average, .633 OPS, 25 stolen bases; 4-1, 3.95 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 46 innings
Zach Hoehn, pitcher/catcher, Waseca
.310 average, .892 OPS, 5 doubles; 1-6, 5.13 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 30 innings
Carter McQuery, pitcher/infield, Waseca
.333 average, .875 OPS, 9 RBI; 2-3, 1.87 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 33 2/3 innings
Zander Fitzsimmons, shortstop, Waseca
.326 average, .774 OPS, 7 RBI
WCN BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Carter McQuery, pitcher/infield, Waseca
McQuery had the distinction of leading the Bluejays both at the plate and on the mound. His .333 average and 1.87 ERA were both the best among the Waseca athletes and ranked among the best in the WCN coverage area. Additionally, he provided solid defense at first base when he was sitting down batters at the plate.
WCN BASEBALL COACH OF THE YEAR
Mark Lee, NRHEG
Lee helped lead his team to a fantastic postseason run that saw the No. 12 Panthers take down No. 2 Blue Earth Area, No. 5 Minnesota Valley Lutheran and No. 8 Medford before falling to No. 4 Sibley East deep into the playoffs. NRHEG’s 10 wins were the most among the local schools.
WCN ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAM
Jessa Westphal, JWP
Stats unavailable at time of publication
Hailie Wheelock, JWP
Stats unavailable at time of publication
Sophie Stork, pitcher, NRHEG
21-3, 1.26 ERA, 179 strikeouts, 29 walks, 156 innings; .408 average, 1.021 OPS, 31 hits, 31 RBI
Cloie Arndt, catcher, NRHEG
.423 average, 1.212 OPS, 33 hits, 4 home runs, 27 RBI
Isabel DenOuden, infield, Waseca
.388 average, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 9 RBI
Jadyn Olsem, outfield, Waseca
.442 average, 5 doubles, 12 RBI, 7 stolen bases
Haylee Sommers, catcher, Waseca
.346 average, 10 doubles, 15 RBI, 10 stolen bases
WCN SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sophie Stork, pitcher, NRHEG
Stork’s numbers more or less speak for themselves. Not only was she among the best hitters in a stacked region, she was also the most consistently dominant pitcher. Her ability to keep hitters off-balance and the plate and put them away with her devastating fastball propelled the Panthers to a 22-4 record and the No. 4 seed in a loaded Section 2AA.
WCN SOFTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR
Wendy Schultz, NRHEG
Schultz did a masterful job of playing to her athletes’ strengths and exposing other team’s weaknesses during the Panthers highly successful run this spring. It was easy to tell that her kids loved playing for her this season as her infectious energy rubbed off on those around her.