Every spring, we have the honor of announcing the Waseca County News All-Area baseball and softball teams to help celebrate local athlete’s many successes on the diamond. This year was no different as many athletes from Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Waseca High Schools put forth terrific seasons, both individually and at the team level.

Making these selections is never an easy task and many deserving athletes were left off the final list through no fault of their own. We would like to extend a congratulations to all athletes and coaches recognized below.

Without further ado, the awards.

WCN ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM

Jack Morsching, infield, JWP

.442 average, 1.059 OPS, 23 RBI

Ryan Hanson, pitcher, JWP

2-0, 2.27 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 24 2/3 innings, .181 batting average against

Andrew Phillips,centerfield, NRHEG

.366 average, 1.125 OPS, 26 hits, 1 home run, 21 stolen bases

Kordell Schlaak, pitcher/infield, NRHEG

.299 average, .633 OPS, 25 stolen bases; 4-1, 3.95 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 46 innings

Zach Hoehn, pitcher/catcher, Waseca

.310 average, .892 OPS, 5 doubles; 1-6, 5.13 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 30 innings

Carter McQuery, pitcher/infield, Waseca

.333 average, .875 OPS, 9 RBI; 2-3, 1.87 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 33 2/3 innings

Zander Fitzsimmons, shortstop, Waseca

.326 average, .774 OPS, 7 RBI

WCN BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Carter McQuery, pitcher/infield, Waseca

McQuery had the distinction of leading the Bluejays both at the plate and on the mound. His .333 average and 1.87 ERA were both the best among the Waseca athletes and ranked among the best in the WCN coverage area. Additionally, he provided solid defense at first base when he was sitting down batters at the plate.

carter mcquery.jpg

Waseca’s Carter McQuery led the Bluejays on the mound and was one of their more productive hitters at the plate. (File/southernminn.com)

WCN BASEBALL COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark Lee, NRHEG

Lee helped lead his team to a fantastic postseason run that saw the No. 12 Panthers take down No. 2 Blue Earth Area, No. 5 Minnesota Valley Lutheran and No. 8 Medford before falling to No. 4 Sibley East deep into the playoffs. NRHEG’s 10 wins were the most among the local schools.

WCN ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAM

Jessa Westphal, JWP

Stats unavailable at time of publication

Hailie Wheelock, JWP

Stats unavailable at time of publication

Sophie Stork, pitcher, NRHEG

21-3, 1.26 ERA, 179 strikeouts, 29 walks, 156 innings; .408 average, 1.021 OPS, 31 hits, 31 RBI

Cloie Arndt, catcher, NRHEG

.423 average, 1.212 OPS, 33 hits, 4 home runs, 27 RBI

Isabel DenOuden, infield, Waseca

.388 average, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 9 RBI

Jadyn Olsem, outfield, Waseca

.442 average, 5 doubles, 12 RBI, 7 stolen bases

Haylee Sommers, catcher, Waseca

.346 average, 10 doubles, 15 RBI, 10 stolen bases

WCN SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sophie Stork, pitcher, NRHEG

Stork’s numbers more or less speak for themselves. Not only was she among the best hitters in a stacked region, she was also the most consistently dominant pitcher. Her ability to keep hitters off-balance and the plate and put them away with her devastating fastball propelled the Panthers to a 22-4 record and the No. 4 seed in a loaded Section 2AA.

stork.jpg

NRHEG’s Sophie Stork (right) earned the OPP Softball Player of the Year award thanks in large part to her strong pitching for the Panthers. She helped guide NRHEG to a 22-4 record. (File/southernminn.com)

WCN SOFTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR

Wendy Schultz, NRHEG

Schultz did a masterful job of playing to her athletes’ strengths and exposing other team’s weaknesses during the Panthers highly successful run this spring. It was easy to tell that her kids loved playing for her this season as her infectious energy rubbed off on those around her.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Lucas Seehafer at 507-444-2375.

