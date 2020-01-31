Playing without its top two scorers for the second straight game meant continued adjustments for Waseca Friday against Willmar at Waseca High School.
With Gus Boyer, who averages a team-high 20.6 points per game, on the bench after suffering a season-ending knee injury Thursday in St. Peter, and second-leading scorer Rachel Breck, who averages 13.1 points per game, still nursing an ankle injury the Bluejays did their best to make up for it in a 55-38 loss to the Cardinals.
“It’s been an emotional 24 hours for this group and I couldn’t be prouder of how they competed,” Waseca head coach Joan Conway said. “It’s a work in progress. Every kid on that floor is doing something different than what we asked them in the previous 18 games. It’s going to take time.”
The Class 2A No. 5-ranked Bluejays (15-5, 7-1 Big South) trailed by as many as 20 points early in the second half before going on a 9-0 run with 4 minutes, 5 seconds left to make it a nine-point game.
Willmar (11-8, 7-3 Central Lakes) knocked down six free throws, including a three-point play to end the game on an 8-0 run.
Brittney Draeger led Waseca with nine points while Samantha Azure, Camryn McQuery and Kloe Wadd each had six points. Hannah Potter finished with five points.
Mackenzie Jones led the Cardinals with 19 points and Madi Linbo chipped in 12.
Turnovers plagued much of the game but Willmar took advantage of offensive rebounds to stay in front.
“We didn’t rebound well,” Conway said. “We’ve got to rebound better.”
The Bluejays trailed 28-16 at halftime and the Cardinals opened the second half on a 15-7 run to build a 20 point lead.
Waseca will get some time to rest before facing New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Tuesday in Waseca. Conway hopes to have Breck back early next week.