Big South Conference leaders Marshall and Waseca met in a possible prelude to the conference championship with the Class 3A No. 5-ranked Tigers holding off the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Bluejays Saturday 70-59 in Marshall.
Waseca (15-5, 7-0 Big South East) struggled offensively in the first half and when it did make a run in the second half, Marshall (18-1, 9-0 Big South West) answered with a 3-pointer.
“We had a difficult time winning loose balls and getting defensive stops,” Bluejays head coach Seth Anderson said. “We really started to execute and pass the ball well in the second half but Marshall got some big 3-pointers every time we made a run at them.”
Matthew Hmielewski and Josh Baker combined for eight 3-pointers for the Tigers. Hmielewski led the team with 23 points and Baker added 17 points. Bryce Lance finished with 13 points for Marshall, which led 32-21 at halftime.
Waseca shot 43 percent from the field and went just 5 of 14 on 3-pointers for 35 percent shooting.
Kyreese Willingham led the Bluejays with 18 points. Andrew Morgan finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Matt Seberson added 13 points and Ryan Dufault had nine points, four steals and four assists.
The Bluejays will face New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Tuesday 6 p.m. in Waseca.