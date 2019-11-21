WASECA — The Waseca girls hockey team is looking for an answer to help jump start their season after they lost on the road Tuesday at Fairmont 5-3.
"Talent-wise we were the better team but unfortunately right now our level of play is not consistent," coach Sarah Tollefson said. "As with any season and fighting adversity comes growing pains. Players are attempting to sharpen up the basic hockey skills to close the talent gap between returners and news players. New players, new coaches, new growing pains. Expectations are high and players are striving to succeed."
Cardinals Hannah Goerndt struck the scoreboard first in the 12:47 minute of the first period after receiving an assist from Macy Militello. Waseca responded early in the second period during a power play situation and captain Jayde Pederson tied things up with a goal of her own. Fairmont found the back of the net five minutes later when Alexis Newville hit a pass to Mackenzie Householder who slapped it into the goal.
Pederson showed her leadership skills and led the team to another goal to knot things back up at two apiece. The game was tied at two going into the third period but Fairmont was quick to change that.
Fairmont's Joni Becker helped put her team in front after an assist from Newville on a power play. Less than twenty seconds later Householder scored her second goal of the game to put the Cardinals up 4-2. Bluejays Paige Benson cut into the deficit a few minutes later as she struck in a goal for Waseca but Fairmont shut the door on the potential comeback as Becker netted her second goal of the evening to put Fairmont up 5-3.
"Our goaltender Timothea Volkmer is starting to settle in net more which puts the team a little more at ease defensively. We continue to block shots and breakout the puck out for odd man rushes but now we need to ifnd the back of the net. As we go into Saturday's game we are focusing more on puck possession, quality shots and capitalizing on chances," Tollefson said.
Volkmer makes 35 saves on the evening and Fairmont goal Rachel O'Connor had 28 saves overall.
Waseca's next match up will be at home on Saturday against Worthington at 1 p.m.