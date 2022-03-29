COACHES
Co-head coaches: Mike Dimler (7th year at JWP, 38th year total) and Jessica Keenan (6th year at JWP), 4th year as co-head coaches.
Assistant coaches: Scott Thompson, 6th year at JWP, Alex King, 1st year at JWP, Tim Johnson, 8th year at JWP, Mike Cahill, 8th year at JWP.
ROSTERS
Boys:
Gable Adams, 12
Deacon Dahlberg, 12
Dylan Sheeran, 12
Jack Cahill, 11
Zachary Groh, 11
Nicholas Johnson, 11
Michael Vanravenhorst, 11
Kaden Baker, 10
Landon Dimler, 10
Memphis James, 10
Dylan McWaters, 10
Isaiah Winter, 10
Daulton Bauer, 9
Isaiah Berndt, 9
Brayden Blasing, 9
Luke Cahill, 9
Eric Daschner, 9
Isaac Gahlon, 9
Carter Hoehn, 9
Alex Kleve, 9
Keegen Lamont, 9
Girls:
Claire Adams, 12
Sydney Gahlon, 12
Samantha Wehking, 12
Elizabeth White, 12
Raquel Fischer, 11
Ashlin Keyes, 11
Maddy Kunst, 11
Faith Olson, 11
Caitlin Kleve, 10
Lauren White, 10
Ariana Aguilar, 9
Ava Appel, 9
Brielle Bure, 9
Onikia Herme, 9
Madeline Hoehn, 9
Presley James, 9
Ava McNair, 9
Lilly Strauss, 9
Claire Walz, 9
Paige Walz, 9
Aubrey Weedman, 9
Kwynn Krause, 8
Katie Olson, 8
Nevaeh Weimert, 8
KEY ATHLETES
Jack Cahill — Jack punched his ticket to the state tournament last season, along with his older brother Jacob. With Jacob graduating last year, Jack is excited to be taking more of a leadership role among the pole vaulters and is looking to make his 2nd state appearance this year.
Ashlin Keyes — Ashlin is the current school record holder in the High Jump and 400. She is looking to continue to improve those records this season.
Sammi Wehking — Sammi and former athlete, Emma Johnson, battle back and for all last season for the school record in the pole vault. Emma ended the season holding the record, and Sammi is looking to take it back.
Kwynn Krause — Kwynn was 2 seconds off of the school record in the 1600m. last season. She is ready to break it this season!
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
All of our athletes have looked very good throughout this first week of practice. With track and field, we don’t really know how our athletes will truly perform until it actually happens. We are looking forward to seeing who’s hard work in the off season will stand out!
2021 SEASON RECAP
Boys:
State — Jacob Cahill (2021 graduate) — 9th in Pole Vault
Jack Cahill — 14th in Pole Vault
Section — Jacob Cahill (2021 graduate) — 1st in Pole Vault, 8th in 400
Jack Cahill — 2nd in Pole Vault
4x100 — (Austin Westphal, Dylan Sheeran, Ryan Kronbach, Isaiah Berndt) — 7th
Conference — Team 3rd in Valley Conference
Jacob Cahill — Pole Vault
Girls:
True Team State — 10th Overall
True Team — Section 2A Champions
State — Lauren Dimler (transferred) — 5th in 100 and 300 Hurdles, 8th in Long Jump
Section — 5th Overall (1st in Sub Section)
Claire Adams — 13th in Triple Jump
Ashlin Keyes — 6th in High Jump
Erin Heitkamp (21 graduate) — 11th in the 100
Emma Johnson (21 graduate) — 10th in Pole Vault
Alexa Cords (former athlete) — 15th in Shot Put
Lauren Dimler (transferred) — 1st 100 Hurdles, 1st 300 Hurdles, 1st in Long Jump
4x100 (Brielle Bure, Paige Walz, Lilly Strauss, Erin Heitkamp) — 6th
4x200 (Brielle Bure, Paige Walz, Claire Walz, Claire Adams) — 6th
4x800 (Kwynn Krause, Sydney Gahlon, Regan Asselin, Lauren White)- 7th
Conference — Team Valley Conference Champions
Ashlin Keyes — 400, High Jump
Claire Adams — Triple Jump
4x100 — Brielle Bure, Paige Walz, Lilly Strauss, Erin Heitkamp
4x200 — Brielle Bure, Paige Walz, Claire Walz, Claire Adams
4x800 — Sydney Gahlon, Regan Asselin, Lauren White, Faith Olson
Lauren Dimler — 100 Hurdles, 200, 300 Hurdles, Long Jump
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We are looking forward to our athletes working hard and continuing to improve each meet and each practice! Our goal is to better ourselves a little every day.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
Boys:
21 — total athletes
10 — returning letter winners
3 — seniors
1 — returning state competitor
Girls:
25 — total athletes
15 — returning letter winners
4 — seniors
1 — school record holder